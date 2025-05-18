Henley Swipes Plate Twice, Leones Homers in Sunday Setback

May 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Kyle Henley stole three bases- including twice stealing home- and Luis Leones launched a two-run homer, but the St. Lucie Mets rode a pair of early four-run innings to a 9-7 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (21-18) scored four times in both the first and third frames as Daytona's (17-22) bullpen allowed just one run in 6.1 innings, but five steals and a spirited comeback attempt could not overcome the early hole.

St. Lucie jumped in front right out of the gate, as a walk and bunt single began the game. Two batters later, Corey Collins ripped a two-run double to right. Two batters later, Collins came on a groundout by Vincent Perozo. Daiverson Gutierrez then came home on a wild pitch as St. Lucie scored four runs in the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, though, Daytona responded. Bernard Moon walked to begin the frame, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored when Henley doubled to right. Henley went to third on an errant pickoff, then Carlos Sanchez walked. With runners at the corners, Sanchez took off for second, then Henley took off for home when the throw went to second, scoring on a steal of home. Two batters later, Esmith Pineda singled in Sanchez to trim the deficit to 4-3.

In the third, though, the Mets again erupted, scoring four more times thanks to three hits and a pair of walks, pushing their lead to 8-3.

In the meantime, the Tortugas had more early chances to trim the gap, but stranded runners at the corners in the second and left the bases loaded in the third without scoring in either frame.

On the mound, Bryce Hubbart stabilized things beginning in the fourth, working a scoreless inning. After a pair of two-out hits scored a run in the fifth, he worked a scoreless frame, allowing just one run over a season-high 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

In the sixth, Daytona cut the lead in half. Jacob Friend drew a leadoff walk ahead of Leones, who lifted an 0-2 pitch 349 feet over the right-field fence for a two-run homer, his second of the year. Two batters later, Henley reached on catcher's interference, then stole second. After going to third on a wild pitch, Sanchez walked for a second time. Once again, the pair pulled off a double steal, with Sanchez taking second and Henley scampering home with his second steal of home in the game.

Trailing 9-6, Beau Blanchard made his professional debut for the Tortugas and threw a 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout. Jake Gilbert was sharp as well following him, striking out three and navigating around two walks over scoreless eighth and ninth frames.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Tortugas made things interesting as Alfredo Duno and Pineda singled to bring the tying run to the plate. After a groundout, a balk scored Duno to make it 9-7. However, a groundout ended the game, as St. Lucie took the series finale.

Daytona will have Monday off before beginning a nine-game road trip with the opener of a six-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Frist pitch will be art 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:15.

