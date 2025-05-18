Three-Run Sixth Turns Tide in Threshers Victory

CLEARWATER, FL - Raider Tello smacked a two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play to seal a 4-2 win for the Clearwater Threshers (21-18) over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (21-17) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday evening.

Lakeland scored first with a two-out RBI in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Eduardo Tait and Griffin Burkholder began a short rally in the bottom of the fourth inning with back-to-back one-out hits off Lakeland starter Zack Lee. After Kodey Shojinaga walked to load the bases, Joel Dragoo lifted a fly ball deep enough to centerfield to allow Tait to tag and score from third to tie the game at one.

Tait and Burkholder got back-to-back hits against in the sixth, with Tait's single followed by a Burkholder double off Lakeland reliever Shay Timmer putting runners on second and third with one out in the sixth. The next two batters walked, with Carter Mathison drawing a bases-loaded walk to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. The next batter, Tello, smashed a single to left centerfield to plate two runs and triple the Threshers' lead to three runs.

Lakeland got a run back in the top of the seventh with a one-out home run. They had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but the Threshers ended the series with a double play to seal a 4-2 win over Lakeland.

Reese Dutton tossed 5.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Zack Tukis (1-1) surrendered one run on two hits and struck out four batters in 3.0 innings to earn the win. Titan Hayes earned the save with one hit allowed in a scoreless ninth.

Dutton tossed 5.0 innings for the first time in his career...He has 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings against Lakeland...Burkholder recorded the first multi-hit game of his pro career...Tukis set new career highs with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings...He earned his first win of his professional career as well...The Threshers travel to Bradenton on Tuesday, May 20, to begin a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...







