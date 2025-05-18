Mets Pounce Early, Hold off Tortugas Late to Win Finale 9-7

May 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets scored four runs in the first inning and four more runs in the third inning on their way to a 9-7 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Mets took four of six in the series and are now 2.0 games up in the Florida State League East Division.

Eight of the nine batters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit. Yonatan Henriquez went 2 for 4. Trey Snyder, Colin Houck, Corey Collins and Simon Juan hit doubles. Collins, Juan and Vincent Perozo had two RBI each.

Collins got the scoring started with a two-run double off Daytona starter Juan Martinez in the first inning. Vincent Perozo added a run-scoring ground out. Daiverson Gutierrez scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

The Tortugas rallied quickly with three runs against Mets starter Edgar Moreta in the bottom of the third to make it 4-3. The Mets responded by putting up another four spot in the third inning. Peroza again drove in a run on a ground out. Juan belted a two-run double and Henriquez singled home Juan to make it 8-3.

The Mets scored their final run in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Kevin Villavicencio that brought home Henriquez for a 9-3 advantage.

The Mets pieced it together on the mound with six pitchers. Moreta gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over 2.0 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Cristofer Gomez got the win by pitching 1.1 scoreless innings. Brett Banks chipped in with a scoreless inning in the second game of his MiLB rehab assignment.

The Tortugas scored three runs against Ernesto Mercedes in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut their deficit to 9-6.

Hoss Brewer replaced Mercedes and got the last out of the seventh and he also tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

Daytona tried to mount a comeback in the ninth against Josh Blum, who balked in a run with two outs to make it 9-7. Blum settled down to retire Ryan McCrystal, who was the tying run at the plate, on a ground out to third base to end the game. It was Blum's third appearance of the series and his second save of the series.

The Mets (21-18) will now enjoy the Monday off day. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Clover Park. First pitch Tuesday for Silver Sluggers Night is 6:10 p.m.







