Jupiter Drops Third Straight Game to Fort Myers with 8-4 Loss on Sunday

May 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-22) drop their third game in a row to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (19-20) with an 8-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Hammerheads have lost two six-game series in a row.

Fort Myers jumped in front with three runs in the top of the first inning. Dameury Pena pounced on the first pitch of the game by Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (L, 1-4) for a solo home run to immediately put the Mighty Mussels on the board. Later in the inning, an RBI double by Daniel Pena allowed Rayne Doncon to score from first base. Miguel Briceno followed with an RBI single, his fifth RBI of the series, to make it 3-0 Fort Myers after the top of the first inning.

Jupiter got a run back in the bottom of the first inning, courtesy of Dillon Head. Head reached on a two-out single against Mighty Mussels starting pitcher Jason Doktorczyk. Head stole second on the next pitch. On the following pitch, Head stole third and scored on a throwing error by Fort Myers catcher Daniel Pena to cut the Hammerheads deficit to 3-1 after the first inning.

After a scoreless second inning, the Hammerheads added a run in the bottom of the third inning. Jesus Hernandez led off the inning with a double. Three batters later, Head hit an RBI single to right field to chip at the deficit to make it 3-2 still in favor of Fort Myers.

Martinez finished his start with four innings pitched and allowed three runs, all in the first inning, on four hits and two walks while he tallied two strikeouts.

The Mighty Mussels got their runs back in the top of the fifth inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Natanael Polanco. Fort Myers added three runs on three hits, all singles, and two walks drawn as eight men came to the plate and the Mussels took a 6-2 lead.

The Hammerheads got a response in the bottom of the sixth inning. With runners at first and third base with one out, Julio Henriquez smacked an RBI single to score Micah McDowell. Later with the bases loaded and one out, Andrew Salas reached on an RBI fielder's choice to score Victor Ortega as Jupiter got themselves back within two runs at a 6-4 deficit through six innings.

Fort Myers struck again in the top of the seventh inning. Jose Rodriguez led off the inning with a triple after Head just missed a diving catch in center field. He scored later in the inning on a Napleton sacrifice fly as the Mighty Mussels extended their lead to 7-4. After a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning, the Mighty Mussels scored again in the top of the eighth inning. Pinch-hitter Angel Del Rosario started a two-out rally with a walk and a stolen base. Daniel Pena followed with an RBI single, his second RBI of the game, to extend the Mussels lead to 8-4.

The 8-4 score remained through the top of the ninth inning. Fort Myers relief pitcher Devin Kirby also threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning. Hammerheads relief pitcher Luis Ramirez made his Single-A and Jupiter debut with a perfect top of the ninth inning with two strikeouts. Jupiter put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning with a Head single, hit third hit of the game, and an Andres Valor walk, but Kirby was able to strand two runners on in a scoreless inning, preserving the 8-4 win for Fort Myers.

Head led the Jupiter offense after he went 3-for-5 with an RBI, run, and three stolen bases. With the loss, the Hammerheads finish 4-5 against the Mighty Mussels in 2025.

The Hammerheads hit the road for six games against divisional rival St. Lucie. The series begins on Tuesday, May 20th at Clover Park. Jupiter returns home for a brief three-game series against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday, May 27th with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.







