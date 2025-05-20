Late-Inning Life Not Enough for Marauders in 6-3 Defeat to Threshers

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite sending the tying run to the plate late, the Bradenton Marauders fell 6-3 in their series opener with the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

Clearwater starter Luke Gabrysh was stellar, tossing five shutout innings while limiting the Marauders to just one hit.

The Threshers provided run support for him early when Eduardo Tait pummeled a first-inning homer to right that gave them a 1-0 lead.

They added on more in the top of the second, when Raider Tello lined an RBI double to right, pushing the Clearwater lead to 2-0.

Aroon Escobar followed by rolling a soft grounder to third that led to an errant throw, allowing another run to score and make it 3-0.

Pitching dominated the middle third of the game as both sides traded scoreless innings through the bottom of the seventh when Bradenton began to rally.

With one out, Yordany De Los Santos lined a double to left. After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Eddy Rodriguez also drew a free pass to force in De Los Santos and cut Bradenton's deficit to 3-1.

The next hitter was Carlos Caro who grounded into an RBI fielder's choice that brought the Marauders within one run.

In the top of the eighth, Clearwater responded immediately when Avery Owusu-Asiedu belted a three-run shot to make it 6-2.

Bradenton tacked on one more in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Axiel Plaz that capped scoring at 6-3.

With the loss, the Marauders fell to 17-22 while the Threshers moved to 21-18. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







