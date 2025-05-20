Hammerheads Score 6 Runs in 7th Inning, Beat Mets 6-5

May 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads scored six runs in the seventh inning to rally past the St. Lucie Mets for a 6-5 victory in the series opener between the teams at Clover Park on Tuesday night. The Hammerheads improved to 5-2 against the Mets in 2025.

The Mets were pitching a one-hit shutout and enjoying a 3-0 lead through six innings but the game crumbled apart in the seventh as Mets relievers Luis Alvarez and Hunter Hodges combined to walk five hitters and plunk another. The Hammerheads scored six times and sent 12 batters to the plate to take a 6-3 lead.

After the Hammerheads opened the inning with a hit and a walk, Julio Henriquez stung a two-run single off Alvarez to make it 3-2. The Hammerheads loaded the bases with one out on a hit batter and another walk. Hodges replaced Alvarez and walked Cody Morissette to force in the tying run. Hodges then walked Abrahan Ramirez to force in another run that gave the Hammerheads a 4-3 lead. Carter Johnson brought home a fifth run with a RBI single. After Hodges struck out Andres Valor for the second out, Micah McDowell worked the fifth walk of the inning to bring home another run that made it 6-3.

The Mets started to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of the seventh when Daiverson Gutierrez hit a solo home run to make it 6-4.

The Mets were set up for a big rally in the bottom of the eighth. With no outs, Yonatan Henriquez ripped a RBI single to make it 6-5 and set the Mets up with runners at the corners. With Trey Snyder at the plate the Mets tried to execute a double steal, sending Henriquez up to second and Willy Fanas home from third base. Ramirez at second base cut the throw off and returned fire home to catcher Victor Ortega, who tagged out Fanas at plate trying to score for the first out. The Mets would later strand the bases loaded when Chase Centala got Gutierrez to fly out to end the inning.

Centala walked two batters in row with two outs in the ninth but struck out Henriquez to end the game. He was credited with his first save.

Mets starter Will Watson shut out the Hammerhead over 5.0 innings. He gave up one infield single, walked four and struck out three.

The Mets outhit the Hammerheads 10-5. Snyder, Gutierrez and Henriquez had two hits apiece.

The Mets (21-19) and Hammerheads (18-22) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.







