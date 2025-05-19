Mets Back Home Tuesday for Series vs. Jupiter

May 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series vs. the Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins Single-A affiliate).

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday's finale begins at 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

The highlights of the home stand are Silver Sluggers Night of the season on Tuesday, $2 Night on Thursday and Starry Night on Saturday (postgame fireworks contingent on drought conditions ending).

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by Baron Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Starry Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. All proceeds go towards the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. There will be a postgame lantern ceremony. Fans are encouraged to visit the PBTF table on the concourse to sign up to participate in the ceremony.

-FREE Kids Tickets: All kids/teens K-12th grade can get a free ticket outside the front gates courtesy of the St. Lucie Chamber of Commerce. Children's Service Council will be on hand giving away books.

-Postgame fireworks contingent on lifting drought conditions.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All little leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to United Way of St. Lucie County. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2025

Mets Back Home Tuesday for Series vs. Jupiter - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.