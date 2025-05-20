Top Pitching Prospects Yesavage, Stephen, Stanifer Promoted to High-A

May 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, in conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced that RHP Trey Yesavage, RHP Khal Stephen, and RHP Gage Stanifer have been promoted to High-A Vancouver.

Yesavage, Toronto's first-round pick in 2024 and MLB Pipeline's No. 2 Blue Jays prospect (No. 71 overall), dominated in seven starts for Dunedin, going 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 33.1 innings. He walked just two batters in his final five outings spanning 25.2 IP while striking out 47. The Blue Jays went a perfect 7-0 in games started by Yesavage.

At the time of his promotion, Yesavage led the Florida State League in strikeouts (55), opponents' average (.162), K/9 (14.85), and WHIP (0.81). He also ranked top-five in ERA (5th), innings (6th), and K/BB ratio (2nd, 6.88).

On May 1 vs. Clearwater, Yesavage earned his first pro win with six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts, earning FSL Pitcher of the Week honors for April 29-May 4. He ended his Dunedin stint with a career-high 12 strikeouts in five innings on May 13 against Bradenton - the most by an FSL pitcher in a game this season and the most by a Dunedin arm since 2019.

Stephen, Toronto's second-round pick in 2024 and the club's No. 10 prospect, went 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 39.1 innings across eight outings (seven starts). He led the FSL in innings pitched and ranked top five in ERA (4th), strikeouts (T-2nd), WHIP (2nd, 0.92), K/9 (3rd, 10.98), BB/9 (3rd, 1.6), and opponents' average (4th, .200). At home, Stephen posted a 0.95 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just two walks in 19 innings at TD Ballpark.

Stanifer, 21, transitioned to a relief role this season and posted a 4-0 record with a 0.69 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 26 innings. He allowed just two runs all season and none over a four-outing, 14-inning stretch from April 19 to May 7. The Indiana native was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 Draft and returned to Dunedin this year after logging 17 starts in 2024.

The Blue Jays continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 20, as they welcome the Tampa Tarpons to TD Ballpark for a six-game series.







