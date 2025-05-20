Tortugas Trounced in Series Opener

JUPITER, Fla - The series opener went awry early as the Palm Beach Cardinals scored five runs in the second and six more in the fourth as they cruised past the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach (20-20) took advantage of ten walks and added ten hits of their own as Daytona (17-23) dropped the first of their 24 games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this season.

The first inning went quietly for both sides, but Palm Beach erupted in the bottom of the second. A leadoff walk was followed by a single and a ringing RBI double to left-center by Yordalin Pena. After a strikeout, Sammy Hernandez singled up the middle to bring in two more runs. Anyelo Encarnacion then ripped a line drive just inside the left field foul pole for a two-run homer that capped off a five-run frame.

An inning later, the Cardinals added to the lead as Josh Kross doubled to begin the inning, moved to third on two walks, then scored on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, stretching the lead to 6-0.

In the fourth, Palm Beach firmly blasted a wide-open hole in the contest. Three walks opened the inning before Cade McGhee cleared the bases with a three-run double. After a single and walk re-loaded the bases, a hit batter, another walk, and a balk brought in three more runs, pushing the Cardinal lead to 12-0.

Daytona, meanwhile, failed to mount a rally into the meantime. The Tortugas put a runner on base in each of the first four innings, but three of those runners were erased (on a pickoff, double play, and trying to stretch into a double, respectively). Daytona did not have a man reach second in the first five innings against Palm Beach starter Nolan Sparks.

In the sixth, the Tortugas came to life against Sparks. Two walks began the inning, followed by a fielder's choice. After a pitching change, Kyle Henley's groundout scored Luis Reyes. A wild pitch then brought home Carlos Sanchez. After a walk to Alfredo Duno, Sammy Stafura looped a double down the left-field line that scored Duno all the way from first to make it 12-3.

At that point, the scoring ceased, as Tortugas reliever Victor Diaz, who entered with two outs in the fourth, turned in his best outing of the season. After navigating through a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, he threw 1-2-3 sixth and seventh innings, throwing a career-high 3.1 innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts.

Reyes then moved from first base to the mound and threw a 1-2-3 eighth to cap off the night. Daytona, though, had no more offense in them in as Palm Beach cruised to a 12-3 victory.

Daytona will play game two of a six-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20.

