Bradenton Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, May 20 - Sunday, May 25

May 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game home the series from May 20 - May 25 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

MALMO OAT MILKERS NIGHT & THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, May 22) - Presented by MiLB and Oatley, the Bradenton Marauders will play as the Malmo Oat Milkers and will be wearing special themed jerseys! Also, each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

HEALTH AND WELLNESS NIGHT (FRIDAY, May 23) - Presented by Manatee Health, enjoy Health & Wellnes s and Mental Health Support Night at LECOM Park. The first 500 fans will receive a custom Pickleball paddle ! Also, bring your four-legged friend to LECOM Park and run the bases with them after the game for Bark at the Park Night!

COUNTRY & AGRICULTURAL NIGHT (SATURDAY, May 24) - Enjoy Country and Agricultural Night at LECOM Park, presented by Everglades Farm Equipment! The Marauders are proud to honor the hardworking members of the local agricultural community. Enjoy country music, themed festivities and dress up in your best country attire! Following the game Eric Von will perform a postgame concert as a part of the Summer Concert Series.

HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY (SUNDAY, May 25) - Presented by La Zeta, La Numero Uno and Czaia Law, come out to LECOM Park as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day, as the Bradenton Barbanegras take the field in special Themed Jerseys.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







