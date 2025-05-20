Bullpen Strong in 7-4 Loss to Open Series
May 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Tampa Tarpons 7-4 in game one of a six-game set Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.
Dunedin's bullpen trio of Juanmi Vasquez, Nate LaRue, and Jay Schueler combined for 6.1 frames in relief where they allowed only one run on one hit with nine strikeouts. Over their last two games, Dunedin's bullpen has allowed only one run in 11.2 innings with 21 strikeouts.
RHP Chris McElvain (3 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision in his second start on minor league rehab for Dunedin.
RF Bryce Arnold (2-for-3, RBI, R, BB, SB) had a pair of hits in the contest and socked a sacrifice fly in the 6th. Tuesday marked Arnold's seventh multi-hit game of the season, and his fourth multi-hit showcase over his last six games.
LF Peyton Powell (2-for-4, RBI) logged a two-hit day with an RBI single in the 2nd inning which gave Dunedin a 2-1 lead. Powell has reached base in nine consecutive games. Powell tallied his seventh multi-hit game of the season.
