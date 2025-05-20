Palm Beach Powers to Victory 12-3 over Daytona Tuesday Night

May 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (20-20) used a five-run second inning and a six-run fourth inning to power their way to victory against the Daytona Tortugas (17-23) by a final score of 12-3 in the first meeting of the season on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Palm Beach offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Yordalin Peña began the scoring with an RBI ground-rule double to left center field off Daytona starting pitcher Cole Schoenwetter (L, 0-4). Sammy Hernandez followed Peña hit a two-RBI single to make it 3-0 Cardinals. The biggest hit of the inning came from Anyelo Encarnacion who hit a two-run home run down the left field line, his fourth home run of the season, which jumped off his bat at 106.9 miles per hour and carried 350 feet to give Palm Beach a 5-0 lead through two innings.

The Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the third inning. The Beach Birds loaded the bases with a leadoff double by Josh Kross and walks issued by Schoenwetter and Tortugas relief pitcher Nick Sando. Then, Hernandez was hit by a pitch to score Kross from third base and the Cardinals took a 6-0 lead after three innings.

After putting another zero on defense for Palm Beach, the Cardinals continued the offensive output in the bottom of the fourth inning. Palm Beach drew three straight walks for Cade McGee cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to start the huge rally. The Cardinals added three more runs on just two total hits while they sent 12 men to the plate and took a commanding 12-0 lead after the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starting pitcher Nolan Sparks (W, 2-1) turned in arguably his best pitching performance of the season with 5 1/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs on three hits, three walks, and struck out seven batters.

Daytona finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning with three runners across home plate to cut the Palm Beach lead to 12-3. After that, though, the pitching settled in and there was no further scoring until the end of the game.

Nelfy Ynfante (S, 2) entered the game out of the Palm Beach bullpen in the top of the seventh inning and finished the ballgame. He started strong by striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning around a Carter Graham double. Ynfante threw three scoreless innings while he allowed three hits and a walk and struck out five hitters.

Every batter in the Palm Beach starting lineup reached base safely. Peña went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and McGee went 2-for-4 with a three-RBI double, a walk, and two runs scored. Encarnacion also tallied three RBIs in the nine-spot of the order.

Palm Beach and Daytona continue their six-game series on Wednesday, May 21st with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Every Wednesday is a "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans can become a member for just $40 which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday game, an official "Silver Sluggers" T-shirt, a free hot dog and soda, a 10% team store discount, and a chance to win prizes during baseball bingo. Click here to become a "Silver Sluggers" member today.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.