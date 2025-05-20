Owusu-Asiedu's Late Blast Seals Third Straight Threshers Win

May 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - After the Bradenton Marauders (17-22) cut the lead down to one run late, Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a home run to deep right field as the Clearwater Threshers (22-18) held on for a 6-3 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to keep their winning streak alive when they return to Bradenton on Wednesday evening.

With two outs in the first inning, Eduardo Tait swatted a solo home run off Marauders' starter Peyton Stumbo to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead. The first three batters for the Threshers reached with a hit in the second inning, beginning with back-to-back singles from Brady Day and Kodey Shojinaga. Day scored on a Raider Tello RBI double in the third at-bat of the second inning. The double moved Shojinaga to third, and with two outs in the second, he was able to score on an error by Bradenton's third baseman Jhonny Severino that made it 3-0 Threshers.

Bradenton got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut Clearwater's lead to one run. The Threshers responded in the top of the eighth, beginning with a leadoff walk to Day. He moved to second on a balk by Marauders reliever David Matoma and then to third on Shojinaga's single. With one out in the frame, Owusu-Asiedu clubbed a 0-1 pitch out to right field for a three-run home run, extending the Threshers' advantage to four runs. Bradenton added one run in the eighth and put one more batter aboard in the ninth before the Threshers shut the door and took a 6-3 win.

Luke Gabrysh (2-3) earned the win with one hit allowed in 5.0 scoreless innings, one walk, and five strikeouts. Luis Avila struck out two with one hit allowed in 1.0 shutout frame. Eli Trop struck out one, walked two, and surrendered one hit in 0.1 innings with two runs allowed. Gabriel Barbosa surrendered one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work. Saul Teran picked up the save in 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

Six of Tait's first seven home runs this season have come in his first at-bat of the first inning...Owusu-Asiedu's second homer of the season extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games...Avila has held FSL opponents scoreless in his last two outings with Clearwater, dating back to last season...Shojinaga recorded the sixth multi-hit game of his pro career...Gabrysh threw his first scoreless outing as a pro...The Threshers return to Bradenton on Wednesday, May 21, to continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm







