Mendez Drives in Four as Marauders Rally Past Threshers 6-2

May 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Dominant pitching and timely hitting paced the Bradenton Marauders to a gutsy 6-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Marauders starter Carlos Castillo was spectacular, tossing a career-high five innings of two-run ball.

Greiber Mendez, Jose Garces and Jake Shirk combined for four relief innings without allowing a run on two hits. Shirk recorded the final four outs to earn his first professional win.

Clearwater jumped on the board first in the top of the fourth when Eduardo Tait notched an RBI single and Brady Day followed with a sacrifice fly to push them ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton rallied back. Will Taylor opened the frame with an infield single to third, before Derek Berg who rocketed an RBI double to left that cut the deficit to 2-1.

After Berg advanced to third on the relay to the plate, Joel Mendez drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right that knotted the game at 2-2.

Both sides kept the game tied through the bottom of the eighth. With one out in the frame, Jhonny Severino blasted a line-drive triple to right-center to place to go-ahead run at third base.

After a walk to Axiel Plaz, Yordany De Los Santos sent an RBI double to right center that pushed the Marauders ahead 3-2.

The next hitter was Taylor who walked to load the bases for Mendez who cleared the bases with a three-run double to left that increased the Marauders lead and capped scoring at 6-2.

With the win, the Marauders moved to 18-22 while the Threshers fell to 22-19. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game three of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







