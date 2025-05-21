Mets Survive Wild 9th Inning to Clip Hammerheads 4-3

May 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets survived a scary ninth inning to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-3 at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon. The current series is now tied 1-1 with each team winning its game by a run.

The Mets entered the top of the ninth leading 4-1. Wellington Aracena walked the first two batters and both runners scored on a one-out, two-run single by Micah McDowell off Hoss Brewer to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Brewer then struck out Cody Schrier for the second out of the inning.

That brought Jessada Brown to the plate with Abrahan Ramirez as the tying run at second base and McDowell as the go-ahead run at first base. Brewer's 1-2 pitch to Brown was low for ball two but McDowell tried to steal second while Ramirez was not stealing third. Both base runners got hung up and Mets catcher Daiverson Gutierrez was able to start a rundown that resulted in Trey Snyder tagging out McDowell at second base to end the game.

The Mets scored three runs in the third inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. An errant throw on a stolen base attempt by the catcher Brown brought in Yonatan Henriquez from third base to start the scoring. Snyder then scored on a Brown passed ball to make it 2-0. Vincent Perozo worked a bases-loaded walk from starter Eliazar Dishmey to bring home the third run that made it 3-0.

The Mets carried that 3-0 lead through seven innings thanks to the dominance by starter Irving Cota and good relief work by Aracena. Cota fired 5.0 innings of shutout ball. He gave up one hit on a triple, did not walk a batter and struck out six. Cota threw a whopping 44 of his 57 pitches for strikes.

Aracena pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and struck out three in the seventh inning.

A leadoff error came around to score for the Hammerheads on a Cam Clayton ground out in the eighth inning to make it 3-1.

The Mets got a key insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a RBI single by Gutierrez to go up 4-1.

Cota got the win to improve his record to 3-0. Brewer picked up his team-leading fifth save.

Synder and Gutierrez paced the offense with two hits apiece.

The Mets (22-19) and Hammerheads (18-23) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. It's $2 Night with $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2025

Mets Survive Wild 9th Inning to Clip Hammerheads 4-3 - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.