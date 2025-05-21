Shaw Stay Hot as Jays Come up Short against Tarpons
May 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Tampa Tarpons 9-5 in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark. Ryan Burr and Erik Swanson both pitched out of the bullpen on MLB Rehab Assignment for Dunedin.
RHP Spencer Turnbull (3 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision in his second start for the Blue Jays organization.
2B Sam Shaw (3-for-4, RBI, R, BB, RBI) reached base four times with three hits, highlighted by an RBI double in the 6th which left his bat at 100.8 MPH. Shaw logged his second three-hit game of the season and eighth multi-hit game. In 15 games during May, Shaw is batting .316 with 14 walks, nine RBI and a 1.054 OPS. Shaw extended his on-base streak to seven games. Shaw has six multi-hit games over his last 11 contests. He's reached base in 22 of 25 games played for Dunedin this season.
1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, RBI, BB) logged a two-hit day with a sac fly. Chirinos tallied his 11th multi-hit showcase and fourth multi-hit game over his last six. He's batting .338/.387/.538 in 17 games during May with 13 RBI.
