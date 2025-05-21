Threshers Plate Two Early But Falter Late in Loss

BRADENTON, FL - Aroon Escobar recorded two hits, and the Clearwater Threshers (22-19) held the Bradenton Marauders (18-22) scoreless until the fifth inning of a 6-2 loss on Wednesday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater looks to retake the series lead when they return to Bradenton on Thursday evening.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Aroon Escobar led off the frame with a single to right centerfield off Marauders' starter Carlos Castillo. After a passed ball and a walk to Dante Nori moved him to second, Escobar came home to score the Threshers' first run of the game on an RBI single from Eduardo Tait that moved Nori to third. The next batter, Brady Day, sent a fly ball deep to right field, allowing Nori to score on the sacrifice to double the Threshers' lead.

Bradenton evened the score in the bottom of the fifth inning with a double and a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two. They completed the comeback with four runs in the eighth inning to help seal a 6-2 win over the Threshers.

Sam Highfill allowed two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Jose Peña retired all four batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Marty Gair tossed 1.0 shutout inning with one hit and two walks allowed, along with two strikeouts. Jake Eddington (1-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Owusu-Asiedu extended his on-base streak to 17 games...He and Tait have each recorded a hit in three straight games...Escobar recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season...Gair has struck out seven batters in his last two outings over 3.0 shutout frames...Day became the only Thresher this season to record multiple on-base streaks of ten games or more...The Threshers return to Bradenton on Thursday, May 22, to continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm







