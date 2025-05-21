Graham Homers, Henley Ties It, But Palm Beach Walks Off

May 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla - Carter Graham doubled and homered and Kyle Henley stroked three hits including the game-tying knock in a two-run ninth, but the Palm Beach Cardinals walked off the Daytona Tortugas 5-4 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach (21-20) has now won the first two games of the series as Daytona (17-24) dropped their third in a row and suffered their fourth walk-off defeat this season.

After a scoreless first inning from both sides, the Tortugas took the lead in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Esmith Pineda lined a base hit to center. Graham then stepped up and blasted a 2-2 fastball into the left-field bullpen. His fifth homer of the year put Daytona on top 2-0.

Palm Beach, though, quickly erased that lead. A walk and single began the inning. After a foulout, Daytona narrowly missed turning an inning-ending double play. However, a safe call at first extended the inning and the Cardinals took advantage. Deniel Ortiz and Travis Honeyman both singled in runs, then Christian Martin snuck a ground ball through the middle that scored two runs, putting the Cardinals in front 4-2.

At that point, the offenses dried up for both teams. Both teams had scattered minor opportunities throughout the ensuing innings, but no one crossed the plate.

For Daytona, Gabe Starks threw 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen before handing off the baton to Trent Hodgdon, who threw 2.0 scoreless innings. Will Cannon then fired scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

In the eighth, Daytona finally came to life, as a walk and two infield singles loaded the bases with one out. However, a strikeout and foulout ended the inning as Daytona stayed behind by two.

In the ninth, though, Graham was plunked before Ryan McCrystal and Jacob Friend both walked to load the bases with one out. Sammy Stafura then drove in Graham with a fielder's choice. Henley then stepped up and lined a 1-1 pitch into right-center, his third hit of the night, to drive in McCrystal and tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cannon stayed on and retired the first two before Cade McGee blooped a two-out single. After a pitching change, McGee stole second in front of Josh Kross, who ripped a base hit off the base of the right-field wall to easily score McGee, ending the game with Palm Beach walking off for a 5-4 win.

