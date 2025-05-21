Kross Walk-Off Double Delivers Palm Beach Victory 5-4 over Daytona Wednesday Night

May 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - After surrendering a two-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, Josh Kross delivered a walk-off RBI double to give the Palm Beach Cardinals (21-20) a 5-4 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (17-24) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

St. Louis Cardinals #3 prospect Tink Hence made a rehab appearance for Palm Beach in what was his 2025 debut on the mound. Hence threw a scoreless top of the first inning with a strikeout and a walk and also picked off a runner in his rehab appearance.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Palm Beach brought in Brandt Thompson, the originally scheduled starting pitcher, to pitch the top of the second inning. With two outs, Esmith Pineda hit a single and then Carter Graham hit a two-run home run to left field to give the Tortugas the early 2-0 lead.

However, the Cardinals provided an immediate response in the bottom of the frame off of Daytona starting pitcher Edgar Colon. With two outs, Anyelo Encarnacion hustled to first base to prevent a double play. Then, Deniel Ortiz and Travis Honeyman hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the ballgame. Christian Martin followed them with a two-RBI single of his own and Palm Beach took a 4-2 lead after the second inning.

After the second inning, both pitching staffs kept the offenses off the scoreboard for the next eight innings. Thompson finished his outing with a career-high six innings pitched and finished with two runs allowed on six hits, no walks, and struck out four batters. Palm Beach relief pitcher Jack Findlay (H, 3) worked in and out of his own jam and left the bases loaded in a scoreless top of the eighth inning.

However, Daytona finally got back on the scoreboard in the top of the ninth inning against Palm Beach relief pitcher Randel Clemente (W, 2-1; BS, 2). With one out, Clemente issued a hit by pitch and two walks to load the bases. Sammy Stafura grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to bring the Tortugas within one run. Then, Kyle Henley drove in the tying run on an RBI single to make it a 4-4 game.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cade McGee hit a bloop single into center field and stole second base to get into scoring position. Then, the league leader in RBIs Kross smacked a walk-off RBI double to score McGee for the third walk-off win of the year for Palm Beach and defeated the Tortugas 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Kross led the Palm Beach offense on Wednesday night after he went 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI, his 37th RBI of the season. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 2-0 against Daytona and get back to within two games of FSL East Division leader St. Lucie.

Game three of this six-game series continues into Thursday, May 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and broadcast coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on all platforms. Click here to purchase tickets.

Every Thursday is a "Thirsty Thursday" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans 21 and older can become a member for just $100 dollars which gets members a ticket to every Thursday game (except July 3rd) and a special drink koozie which gets members drink deals every Thursday.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.