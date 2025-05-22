Hammerheads Shut out Mets 3-0

May 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A trio of Jupiter pitchers combined to shut out the St. Lucie Mets in a 3-0 Hammerheads victory on Thursday night at Clover Park. Jupiter has now pitched four shutouts in nine games against St. Lucie this season. Those are the only four shutouts pitched by Jupiter and the only four shutouts suffered by the Mets.

Hammerheads starter Luke Lashutka fired 4.0 one-hit innings with one walk and three strikeouts. Reliever Riskiel Tineo struck out five and gave up two singles over 3.0 innings to get the win. After plunking Kevin Villavicencio on his first pitch of the eighth, Natanael Polanco recovered to retire the final six Mets he faced to clinch the two-inning save.

The Mets also received excellent work on the mound from their three pitchers. Starter Frank Elissalt began his night by retiring the first four batters he faced. The fifth batter Cam Clayton hit a first pitch home run to make it 1-0.

Jesus Hernandez reached first base on a two-out single later in the second inning. He was pushed up to second base on a walk and scored after two separate wild pitches were thrown by Elissalt to make it 2-0.

Franklin Gomez followed Elissalt and pitched 4.0 scoreless innings. Gomez scattered two hits, walked three and struck out two. The Hammerheads loaded the bases with no outs against Gomez in the fifth inning but Gomez recovered to get a popout, strikeout and fly out to escape the jam.

Cristofer Gomez retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings, including five on strikeouts. Gomez has retired the last 18 batters he has faced across four relief appearances.

The Mets offense mustered just three hits and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Trey Snyder went 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to six games.

The Hammerheads improved to 6-3 against the Mets this season.

The Mets (22-20) and Hammerheads (19-23) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. It's Vets at the Mets presented by Baron Real Estate. Veterans and active duty military receive free admission. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.







