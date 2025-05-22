Fort Myers Drops Third Straight Game to Lakeland, Falling 4-1

May 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers by a 4-1 score on Thursday night at Publix Field.

Lakeland (24-17) has now won each of the first three games of the series as they have added to their lead in the FSL West standings. Fort Myers (19-23) has been outscored 22-7 over the first half of the six game series.

In the bottom of the second of a scoreless game, Enderson Delgado led off with a walk. MLB rehabber Wenceel Perez followed with a two-run homer to right to put Lakeland ahead.

Still training by that score in the fifth, Maddux Houghton opened the frame with an infield single. Jefferson Valladares followed with a double that bounced off the wall in left field, plating Houthon and making it a 2-1 game.

The Flying Tigers responded in the bottom of the frame, scoring a pair of runs on three hits and extending their lead 4-1.

Mussels' starter Dylan Questad (1-2) allowed three runs across 4.2 innings of work, while striking out six and throwing a season high 82 pitches.

Tyler Stasiowski entered with two outs in the fifth. The righty worked 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out three Fly Tigers along the way.

The series continues on Friday night as Fort Myers will send Eli Jones (1-3, 4.41) to the mound. He will be opposed by Gabriel Reyes (0-1, 5.02) of the Flying Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







