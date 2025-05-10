Fort Myers Blanked by Dunedin 3-0, Shut out for First Time in 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. - For the first time this season, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were shut out, falling to the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-0 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels (15-17) fell behind in the first inning for the third straight contest. Dunedin (19-13) leadoff batter Manuel Beltre was walked by Fort Myers' starter Dylan Questad (1-1) to begin the game. After stealing second, Beltre scored on a single by Blue Jay left fielder Devonte Brown to give Dunedin a 1-0 lead.

Questad worked around traffic in each of the next three innings, but ran into more trouble in the fifth. Dunedin got back-to-back singles from Jacob Lojewski and Beltre before Brown came through again. It was a two-run double for Brown this time, as he picked up his second and third runs batted in of the day to make it 3-0.

Questad finished the night tossing five complete innings, having allowed three runs on seven hits. The righty issued a pair of walks and struck out two batters.

Dunedin starter Gilberto Batista (2-1) held the Mussels to just four hits across five scoreless innings, issuing one walk, while striking out a season high nine batters.

Hunter Hoopes was first out of the Fort Myers bullpen in the sixth inning and faced the minimum in the frame.

One inning later, Hoopes struck out the first two batters before allowing three straight Blue Jays to reach and load the bases. Hoopes escaped the jam after getting Triple-A rehabber Phil Clarke to line out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth with two outs and the bases empty, Miguel Briceno and Yasser Mercedes both singled to put two men on against Dunedin lefty Johan Simon. Jay Thomason then drew a walk to load the bases. The side was retired a batter later as Jefferson Valladares grounded out to second.

Ruddy Gomez was added to the roster on Saturday and made his FSL debut, in the eighth inning. Gomez fired two scoreless frames, allowing just one hit.

Fort Myers has now lost a season high four games in a row.

Fort Myers returns to action for the final game of the series on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. The Mussels will hand the ball to Eli Jones (1-3, 4.91), as he'll square off with Dunedin's Austin Cates (0-2, 7.25) in the series finale. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







