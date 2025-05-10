Tortugas Squander Six-Run Lead, Fall in Ten

May 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- An Esmith Pineda home run and two RBIs from Carlos Sanchez helped Daytona build a 6-0 lead, but the Tampa Tarpons erupted for a 10-7 win in ten innings on a rainy Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Tampa (14-18) belted out seven extra-base hits and scored ten unanswered runs at one point as Daytona (14-18) fell to 0-4 in extra-inning games this season.

After a 1-hour, 34-minute delay to the start of the game, Daytona starter Ty Floyd allowed a leadoff double followed by a walk to begin the game. However, a flyout and a 6-3 double play took care of the Tarpons in the first.

Daytona then took the lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Sanchez walked, then stole second. Carter Graham followed by a line drive into the right field corner to score Sanchez on an RBI double, putting the Tortugas up 1-0.

After Floyd navigated around two runners in the second, Daytona added to the lead. Ryan McCrystal walked and Malvin Valdez singled to begin the frame. Luis Leones then drove in McCrystal with a sacrifice fly. After a walk, Valdez scampered home from second on a wild pitch, stretching the lead to 3-0.

An inning later, Daytona added to the lead as Esmith Pineda connected for a solo homer with one in the third, pushing the advantage to 4-0 on his second homer of the year.

Floyd settled down with a 1-2-3 third, then recorded the first two outs in the fourth. However, after a two-out walk, he departed, working 3.2 innings of scoreless, two-hit baseball before handing the ball off to Trent Hodgdon, who recorded the final out in the fifth.

However, in the fifth, a leadoff walk was followed by a wild pitch and a throwing error. Owen Cobb then lifted a sacrifice to left to score Hans Montero with Tampa's first run.

The Tarpon pitching staff then put the clamps down, holding Daytona without a baserunner over the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames.

All the while, Tampa chipped away at the plate. In the seventh, Cobb doubled in Montero, then scored two batters later on a fielder's choice to make it a three-run game.

In the eighth, the Tarpons pulled even. A one-out triple from Josue Gonzalez and a groundout brought in a run, then Montero doubled ahead of Cobb, who ripped a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left-center to tie the game at 6-6.

The Tarpons threatened to pull ahead in the ninth on a leadoff triple from Brian Sanchez, but Drew Pestka buckled down to strike out the next three batters to keep the game tied. However, Daytona could not push across a leadoff double from Sammy Stafura in the ninth, so the game went to extras.

In the tenth, a foulout, walk, and strikeout had two on and two out. Cobb hit a sharp ground ball to second, but the ball was booted for an error, scoring a run and extending the inning. After a walk loaded the bases, Sanchez cleared the bases with a three-run double to left-center, as Tampa scored four unearned tallies in the frame.

Daytona did scratch across a run in the bottom of the tenth, but a double play ended any chance at a rally as the Tortugas fell in crushing fashion, 10-7.

