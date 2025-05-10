Batista Carves, Brown Drives in Three as Jays Win Fourth Straight

May 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays claimed their fourth consecutive game and clinched a series victory as they shut out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 3-0 in game five of a six-game series Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

Gilberto Batista, Nate LaRue, Johan Simon, and Javen Coleman combined to hurl the first Blue Jays shutout of the season, allowing only six hits with three walks and 14 strikeouts. Over the Blue Jays four-game winning streak, Dunedin's bullpen has not allowed an earned run over 17 innings with 23 strikeouts and only four hits allowed.

The Blue Jays have won four straight games for the first time this season. Saturday marked Dunedin's seventh win over their last nine.

RHP Gilberto Batista (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 K) picked up his first win of the season as he fanned a career-high nine batters in five shutout innings with four hits and one walk. Batista induced 12 whiffs on 23 swings for a 52% whiff rate, and his fastball topped out at 95.3 MPH. In 11 career appearances (eight starts) with Dunedin dating back to last season, Batista has a 2.08 ERA over 47.2 innings with 44 strikeouts to seven walks.

LHP Javen Coleman (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) picked up his second save of the season, firing a perfect 9th inning on 12 pitches with three strikeouts. Coleman has not allowed an earned run over his last six appearances, over which he has fanned 14 in nine frames with only three hits.

LF Devonte Brown (2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2B) brought home all three Dunedin runs on an RBI single in the 1st and two-run double in the 5th. Brown has tallied three multi-hit games over his last five. He has eight RBI over his last three games. Brown's double left the bat at 104.9 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the contest. Over his first five games for Dunedin this season, Brown is batting .333/.391/.619 with a home run and nine RBI.

C Edward Duran (2-for-4) logged his sixth multi-hit performance of the season and second consecutive multi-hit game. Duran extended his hit streak to seven games He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games. In his last 13 games, Duran is batting .333 with 12 RBI.







