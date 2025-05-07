Yesavage, Stanifer Dominate as Dunedin Downs Fort Myers, 7-3

May 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - Dominant pitching from Trey Yesavage and Gage Stanifer, coupled with timely hitting, powered the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 7-3 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in game two of a six-game series Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Yesavage and Stanifer combined to allow one earned run on two hits in the contest with 14 strikeouts. Two hits' mark Dunedin's fewest allowed in a game this season.

RHP Trey Yesavage (5 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 7 K) allowed one earned run in five innings with two hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Yesavage induced 17 whiffs on 34 pitches for a 50% whiff rate. The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect picked up his second consecutive win. Over his last four starts, Yesavage has fanned 35 batters in 20.2 combined frames. When Yesavage pitches, the Blue Jays are 6-0.

RHP Gage Stanifer (4 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 7 K) hurled four no-hit innings in relief with seven strikeouts. Stanifer induced 13 whiffs on 36 pitches for a 50% whiff rate, and his fastball topped out at 96.8 MPH. Stanifer's 0.41 ERA this season is the fourth lowest in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with 22+ innings. Stanifer hasn't allowed a run over his last four appearances and has only allowed one run in 22 innings spanning six outings this season, good for a 0.41 ERA.

RF Jean Joseph (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) socked a two-run homer to give Dunedin a 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning, then rolled an RBI infield single to put the Blue Jays on top 4-3 in the 4th. His two-run blast marked Joseph's second homer of the season, and left the bat at 102.7 MPH traveling 396 ft. Wednesday marked Joseph's third multi-hit game of the season and second over his last three games.

DH Bryce Arnold (2-for-3, RBI, R, 2B, BB) notched his second straight multi-hit game and third of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 8th. Arnold has hit safely in five of his last six. 10 of his 16 hits this season have gone for extra-bases.

2B Sam Shaw (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) homered for the second straight night, launching a solo blast in the 3rd. Shaw reached base three times and tallied his third multi-hit contest of the year. He has homered four times in his first 15 games of the season, after going deep only twice over 51 games for the FCL Blue Jays in 2024. Shaw has hit safely in five straight games, and reached base in 14 of 15 games played this season.

