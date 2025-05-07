Mussels Fall 7-3 in Game Two of Series against Dunedin

May 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels dropped game two of their series against the Dunedin Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

For the second straight game, Fort Myers (15-14) struck first offensively. After getting two quick outs in the bottom of the second inning, Dunedin starter Trey Yesavage hit Mussel catcher Daniel Pena with a pitch. The next batter, Peyton Carr, rocketed a double to left-center field to plate Pena and give the Mussels a 1-0 lead.

Fort Myers starter Adrian Bohorquez (0-2) held Dunedin scoreless through the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the top of the third.

Bohorquez walked the leadoff man in the third and then surrendered a two-run homer to Blue Jay right fielder Jean Joseph, giving Dunedin a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Dunedin second baseman Sam Shaw hit a solo shot to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Mussels responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the frame. After Dameury Pena reached on an error, Yasser Mercedes hit a two-run homer to left field to tie the game 3-3. It was the first Hammond Stadium long ball of the season for Mercedes.

Dunedin retook the lead in the top of the fourth, plating a run on an infield single to make it 4-3.

The game remained at that score until the eighth, as the Blue Jays finally got to Mussel reliever Cole Peschl. Dunedin tagged Peschl for two runs in the frame, and got another off Devin Kirby, who came on to relieve Peschl in the inning, taking a commanding 7-3 lead.

The two runs charged to Peschl were the first earned runs he has allowed on the season, ending his streak of 21.2 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run to begin his professional career.

Fort Myers returns to action on Thursday as Jakob Hall (1-0, 4.80) toes the rubber for the Mussels, opposite Dunedin right hander Colby Holcombe (2-2, 2.25). First pitch for game three of the series is set for 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

