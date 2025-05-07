Bullpen Shines But Threshers Drop Second Straight

May 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - For the second-straight evening, the Clearwater Threshers (15-14) didn't let up a run after the fourth inning, but they only managed three hits in a 4-1 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (17-12) on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park. Clearwater looks to turn it around on Thursday night when they return to take on the Mets again.

St. Lucie started the scoring for the second-straight night, plating three runs in the opening inning. With one out in the top of the second inning, John Spikerman hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two runs at 3-1.

The Mets added another run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, regrowing their lead back to three runs. The Threshers scratched together a couple of hits late but couldn't come back as they fell 4-1 in Port St. Lucie.

Zack Tukis allowed three runs on two hits with two walks in 1.0 inning. Reese Dutton surrendered one run on two hits, walking three and striking out three in 2.2 frames. Jose Peña allowed two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 2.1 shutout innings. Kevin Warunek walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Titan Hayes struck out one in 1.0 shutout inning.

Spikerman hit his first career home run in the second inning...Owusu-Asiedu has reached base in a career-high-tying seven straight games...He replaced Spikerman after his second-inning home run...Warunek hasn't allowed a run or a hit through his first five pro outings...Escobar recorded two of the Threshers' three hits...The Threshers return to Port St. Lucie on Thursday, May 8, to continue their road series against the St. Lucie Mets...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

