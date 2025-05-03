Beltran's Blast Seals Threshers' Victory

May 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Nolan Beltran's sixth-inning grand slam broke open a one-run game, and a dominant bullpen did the rest for the Clearwater Threshers (14-12), who took down the Bradenton Marauders (11-15) by a 7-2 margin on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to take the rubber match in the Sunday matinee series finale.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Dante Nori worked a one-out walk before moving to second on a wild pitch by Bradenton's starter Clevari Tejada. Eduardo Tait doubled him home in the next at-bat to open the scoring for the Threshers. After Raider Tello's single moved Tait to third base, Brady Day plated Tait with a double of his own to extend the Threshers' lead to two runs.

Bradenton got a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to pull within a run of the Threshers at 2-1. Tello struck again in the bottom of the third inning, doubling to right-centerfield to lead off the frame. The next two batters grounded out, with the first moving Tello to third and Kodey Shojinaga's groundout allowed Tello to score, recapturing the Threshers' two-run lead. Bradenton scored again in the top of the fourth, cutting the Threshers' lead back down to one run.

Shojinaga reached on an error by Marauders' shortstop Konnor Griffin to lead off the sixth, and the Threshers loaded the bases on back-to-back singles by Carter Mathison and Avery Owusu-Asiedu. Before an out was recorded in the bottom of the sixth, Nolan Beltran cleared the bases with a grand slam to grow the Threshers' lead to five runs.

Threshers relievers struck out the side in two of the final three innings, sealing a 7-2 victory and evening the series against the Marauders at one win apiece.

Sam Highfill allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of a no-decision. Gabriel Barbosa (1-0) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with one hit and two strikeouts to earn the win. Kevin Warunek walked one and struck out four in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Erubiel Armenta struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Tello tied the Threshers' longest hit streak of the season with a hit in his eighth-straight game...Warunek went longer than 1.0 inning for the first time in his professional career...Beltran earned his first multi-hit game of the year...His sixth-inning grand slam marked his first home run and RBI with the Threshers...Beltran's four RBIs tied his career-high...Warunek and Armenta each struck out the side in their first inning of the game...

