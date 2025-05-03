Third Straight Double-Digit Hit Night Powers 14-1 Win

May 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays tallied their third consecutive double-digit hit game as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas 14-1 in game two of a three-game series on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

The Blue Jays are outscoring opponents 32-4 over their last three games, and their +66 run differential this season is the highest among Class-A clubs. Paired with a Fort Myers loss, Dunedin takes sole possession of first place in the FSL West for the first time this season.

Dunedin pitchers Khal Stephen, Jay Schueler, and Christian Mracna combined to allow one run on five hits with 14 strikeouts. Jays' pitchers struck out double-digit batters for the third consecutive game and 15th time this season. During their three-game win streak, Dunedin pitchers have thrown to a 1.00 ERA in 27 frames with 42 strikeouts.

Over their last three games Dunedin batters are hitting .356/.465/.567.

RHP Khal Stephen (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 8 K) hurled five shutout innings with four hits, no walks, and eight strikeouts. The Blue Jays No. 10 prospect induced 18 whiffs on 42 swings for a 43% whiff rate. In three starts at TD Ballpark this season, Stephen has not allowed a run over 15 frames with 19 strikeouts to one walk. Over his first six professional starts, Stephen is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in 29.2 innings with 36 strikeouts, six walks, and a 0.94 WHIP.

C Phil Clarke (3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2B) launched a two-run homer in the 3rd inning as part of a three-hit, four-RBI night on minor league rehab assignment. Over his first two games with Dunedin, Clarke is five-for-nine with a homer, five RBI, and three runs scored.

RF Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB) recorded his third multi-hit game of the season and sixth multi-RBI game. Aponte has hit safely in six straight games and reached base in his last seven. During his six-game hit streak, Aponte is batting .375 with three extra-base hits and 10 RBI. Over his last 12 games, Aponte is batting .279 with 18 RBI, two home runs, and six extra-base hits.

LF JR Freethy (2-for-3, RBI, 4 R, 2 BB) reached base four times and logged his third multi-hit game of the season. Freethy worked multiple walks for the second straight game and sixth time this season. His four runs scored match a career high. Freethy's 21 runs scored this season are T-1st in the FSL, and his 22 BB are 2nd.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.