Marauders Fall 7-2 to Threshers
May 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
Clearwater, Fla. - Despite early offense, the Bradenton Marauders lost 7-2 to the Clearwater Threshers Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.
The Threshers jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first when Eduardo Tait and Brady Day notched back-to-back RBI doubles to take a 2-0 lead.
Bradenton answered back in the top of the third when Konnor Griffin led off with a double to left and Jeral Toledo singled to place runners at the corners. With no outs, Jhonny Severino sent a towering sacrifice fly to left to cut the deficit to 2-1.
After Clearwater grabbed a run back in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1, Bradenton rallied in the top of the fourth after Eddy Rodriguez notched a one-out double. The next hitter was Joel Mendez who poked an RBI single to right to cut their lead to 3-2.
Both sides traded scoreless innings until the bottom of the seventh when Nolan Beltran blasted a grand slam to right that capped scoring at 7-2.
With the loss, Bradenton fell to 11-15 while Clearwater moved to 14-12.
The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for the rubber match of the three-game series. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.
