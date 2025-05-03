Lewis Leads Tarpons to Victory with Two Homers

Tampa Tarpons left fielder Dillon Lewis

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (10-16) unleashed an offensive onslaught at " The Tank" on Saturday, overpowering the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (14-12) in a 12-5 victory to even their three-game series. LF Dillon Lewis smashed two home runs and 3B Owen Cobb also left the yard, leading a Tarpons attack that refused to let up against Fort Myers' pitching.

The Mighty Mussels took an early lead in the third against Tarpons starter RHP Greysen Carter, as Peyton Carr singled and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Jay Thomason, followed by Poncho Ruiz's walk to plate Byron Chourio, making it 2-0.

The Tarpons fired back in the bottom of the third, with Cobb crushing a leadoff home run to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The floodgates opened in the fifth, as 2B Hans Montero doubled, C Edgleen Perez singled to score him, and Lewis launched a three-run homer to vault the Tarpons ahead 5-2. Lewis was electric, going 3-for-4 with six RBI. Montero also shined on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

The Tarpons kept rolling in the sixth, with Montero scoring on a wild pitch, and in the seventh, Lewis blasted his second homer, a two-run shot, to make it 8-4. They sealed the rout in the eighth as Lewis, SS Juan Matheus, and RF Tyler Wilson drove in four runs. Wilson's single in the eighth capped a 3-for-5 day.

Carter earned the win for the Tarpons, allowing two runs on one hit over five innings with five walks and two strikeouts.

The Tarpons close their series against the Mighty Mussels at "The Tank" on Sunday at 12:00 p.m., with RHP Gage Ziehl projected to start.

