Daytona Drubbed by Dunedin on Saturday

May 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla- The Dunedin Blue Jays scored seven runs in the sixth inning to blow the game wide open as the Daytona Tortugas were thumped 14-1 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin (15-11) secured the series victory with the win, as Daytona (11-15) lost their fourth in a row, allowing 12 hits and committing five errors in a tough night all-around.

For the second night in a row, Dunedin took the lead in the bottom of the first. After a leadoff walk, a one-out single put runners at the corners with one out. A fielder's choice off the bat of Edward Duran scored a run to put the Blue Jays in front 1-0.

In the second, Daytona threatened to answer as Sammy Stafura and Carter Graham led off the inning with singles. Dunedin starter Kal Stephan, though, retired the next three, including a pair of strikeouts, to turn back the threat.

The Blue Jays were scoreless in the second, but extended the lead in the third. With one out, J.R. Freethy singled up the middle. Two batters later, Peyton Powell cracked a two-run home run into the Dunedin bullpen to extend the Jays lead to 3-0.

After the second, opportunities were few and far between for the Tortugas. Kyle Henley singled, stole second, and made it to third in the third, but was stranded there. An inning later, Bernard Moon doubled with two outs, which was followed by flyout to the warning track to end the inning.

That wound up being Daytona's final hit until the ninth, as Stephen struck out eight over 5.0 scoreless innings. Shortly after he departed, the game fell apart for Daytona.

In the sixth, the Blue Jays sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven times, stroking six hits, and taking advantage of three Daytona errors as the Tortugas needed to throw 60 pitches to get through the inning. When the dust finally settled, Dunedin led 10-0.

The Blue Jays kept growing the lead, scoring three more times in the seventh and once more in the eighth to grow the lead to 14-0.

In the ninth, the Tortugas were able to avoid the shutout. After a pair of walks opened the inning, Diego Omana shot a single through the right side of the infield to score Alfredo Duno. That would be the only tally night for Daytona, as they fell 14-1.

Daytona will finish the three-game series at Dunedin against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for noon with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network beginning at 11:50 a.m.

