Mets Take Over 1st Place with 9-2 Win in Jupiter

May 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets bounced back from a quiet loss Friday with a 9-2 victory against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win the Mets took claim of solo first place in the Florida State League East Division for the first time since the 2022 first half.

After being shut out on two hits on Friday, the Mets scored in four of their first five innings on Saturday. Yonatan Henriquez hit solo homers in the second inning and fourth inning to help the Mets build a 4-1 lead.

Mets starter Nate Dohm cruised for 5.1 innings to get the win. He scattered four hits, gave up just one unearned run, walked two and struck out six. Dohm retired 12 of 13 batters from the second inning through the fifth inning with the one hitter reaching base on a walk.

Irving Cota induced a double play to finish the sixth inning. He also got the Hammerheads to hit into a double play in the seventh inning. Cota pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to 0.50.

The Mets broke the game open with a four-run ninth inning. Yohairo Cuevas laced two-run single to break a stretch of 0 for 21 with runners in scoring position in the series. Simon Juan followed with a run-scoring ground out and Vincent Perozo capped the inning with RBI single.

The Mets pounded out 11 hits. Colin Houck went 3 for 5. Juan was 2 for 5 with a RBI and Henriquez went 2 for 4 with the multi-homer game.

The Mets (15-11) and Hammerheads (12-14) conclude their three-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday with a rubber game. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

