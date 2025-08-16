Mendez, Hammerheads Blank Mets, 7-0

Published on August 15, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets' Jorge De Leon in action

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets' Jorge De Leon in action(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads shut down the red-hot St. Lucie Mets offense in a 7-0 win on Friday night at Clover Park. The series is now tied 2-2.

The Mets entered the night having scored more runs (154) than any other MiLB team since July 23rd. But three Hammerheads pitchers limited the Mets to just two base runners over nine innings.

Jupiter starter Julio Mendez pitched 5.0 one-hit innings to get the win. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

Joey Volini allowed one hit over 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. Juan Reynoso retired all six batters he faced over the final 2.0 innings to finish the game. He struck out three.

Overall the three Jupiter pitchers struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.

The only Mets to reach base were Daiverson Gutierrez and AJ Salgado, who each singled.

Mets starter Irving Cota faced the minimum over the first 3.0 innings and threw just 25 pitches. However, the Hammerheads got to Cota the second and third time around. PJ Morlando hit a one-out RBI double in the fourth inning to get the Hammerheads on the board.

Jupiter scored two runs with two outs in the fifth inning on a RBI double by Cam Clayton and a RBI single by Dillon Head to make it 3-0.

Jupiter broke the game open by scoring four runs in the sixth. Esmil Valencia led off the inning with a home run. Later with two outs, Clayton belted a two-run double off Ernesto Mercedes to make it 6-0. Abrahan Ramirez followed with a RBI single for the final run of the night.

Cota took the loss. He was charged with six runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings.

Mets relievers Layonel Ovalles and Jorge De Leon each pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Hammerheads have pitched seven shutouts this season with six coming against the Mets. The Mets have only been shut out by two other teams.

The Mets (67-44, 33-13) and Hammerheads (49-63, 19-27) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Harry Potter Night at the ballpark. The first 500 fans will receive a Harry Potter themed beach towel. There will also be postgame fireworks.mp_--

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.