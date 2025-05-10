Threshers Lead Wire-To-Wire in 10-5 Win vs. Mets

May 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 10-5 win at Clover Park against the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night.

The Threshers won their third straight game in the series, sending the Mets on their first three-game losing skid of the season. In the three wins the Threshers have accumulated 28 runs on 41 hits. They only had two runs and seven hits in the first two games of the series, both wins by St. Lucie.

On Saturday, Dante Nori kick started the Threshers offense early with a solo home run against Frank Elissalt as the second batter of the game. Brady Day followed with a double. Day stole third base and took home on a passed ball by Daiverson Gutierrez to make it 2-0. The Threshers loaded the bases later in the inning on a walk, error and hit batter. That chased Elissalt from the game. Cristofer Gomez came in from the bullpen and walked Diego Gonzalez to force in a run that made it 3-0 before striking out Nikau Pouaka-Grego to end the inning.

The Threshers scored three runs off of Gomez in the second inning. Day hit a RBI single and Avery Owusu-Asiedo ripped a two-run double with two outs to make it 6-0.

Gonzalez homered against Franklin Gomez to start the third inning to boost the Threshers lead to 7-0. Gomez would go on to pitch 3.2 innings without giving up another run.

Clearwater starter Ryan Degges held the Mets off the scoreboard for 4.0 innings. Reliever Marty Gair walked four batters in the fifth inning. Jeremy Rodriguez scored on a Gair wild pitch to get the Mets on the board. Colin Houck scored on a Guillermo Rosario passed ball to make it 7-2. Gair recovered to strike out Trace Willhoite with the bases loaded on his 39th pitch of the inning to escape with the five-run lead.

The Threshers scored a single run in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to extend the lead.

Corey Collins hit a solo home run in the seventh inning in his first MiLB rehab game with St. Lucie. Trey Snyder completed the scoring with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth.

Collins went 1 for 2 with the homer and two walks. Snyder was 2 for 4 and was the only Met with a multi-hit game.

The Mets (17-15) and Threshers (18-14) conclude their six-game series at Clover Park with the finale on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m.







