Bats Break Out, Bullpen Holds Down 13-9 Comeback Win

May 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays' bats came alive in a 13-9 victory over the Tampa Tarpons in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at TD Ballpark. After trailing 3-0 in the 1st inning, Dunedin responded by outscoring Tampa 9-1 over the next four frames.

RHP Daniel Guerra (.2 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K) did not factor into a decision in his eighth appearance (fifth start) of the season.

LHP Juanmi Vasquez (3.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K) fired 3.1 frames of one-run ball and fanned a career-high six batters in relief. Over his last three appearances, Vasquez has posted a 2.08 ERA on two runs and six hits over 8.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. Vasquez induced 12 whiffs on 28 swings for a 43% whiff rate.

LHP Johan Simon (4 IP, 0 ER, 3 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 K) did not allow an earned run in four innings of relief with four strikeouts and picked up his first win of the season.

RF Bryce Arnold (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) clubbed a game-tying two-run opposite field homer in the 4th inning for his team leading 6th long ball of the season. Friday accounted for Arnold's eighth multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season. He's batting .313 with a 1.061 OPS with runners in scoring position this season.

DH Alexis Hernandez (1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B, R) socked a two-run go-ahead RBI double in the 5th inning to give Dunedin a 6-4 lead. The knock marked Hernandez's first hit and RBI since being activated from the injured list prior to Thursday's game. Hernandez has reached base in all ten games played for Dunedin this season with seven RBI. Friday marked Hernandez's third multi-RBI game over his last four games for the Blue Jays.

C Edward Duran (1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB) extended his hit streak to 17 games with an RBI single in the 1st inning to put the Blue Jays on the board. Duran's hit streak is the longest in the FSL this season and the fourth longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Duran is batting .348 over the streak with nine extra base hits and 15 RBI. Duran has reached base in 22 of his last 23 games and is batting .348 with 19 RBI and a .955 OPS over that stretch.







