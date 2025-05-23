Mets Wake up Bats in Explosive 11-2 Win against Jupiter

May 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - One night after being shut out and held to three singles, the St. Lucie Mets exploded for an 11-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Clover Park. The Mets evened the current series 2-2.

The Mets tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning when Colin Houck scored from third base on a wild pitch. Then with two outs in the inning Simon Juan blooped a two-run double that put the Mets head 3-1.

The Mets would score runs on a balk and another wild pitch in the sixth to build a 5-1 lead.

Finally in the eighth inning the Mets offense truly came to life. The Mets loaded the bases with no outs and Vincent Perozo slammed a long grand slam off the light pole in right-center field to break the game open and give the Mets a 9-2 lead. Simon Juan followed with a laser home run to left field to make it 10-2. Perozo's grand slam was the team's first gram slam of the season and Perozo's first homer. It was also the first time the Mets hit back-to-back home runs this season.

The Mets pounded out 10 hits. Perozo and Juan each went 2 for 4. Perozo drove in four runs and Juan had three RBI.

Trey Snyder went 2 for 3 with a pair of walks from the leadoff spot. He extended his hitting streak to seven games.

For the second straight night the Mets pitching staff gave up just two runs. Starter Ernesto Mercedes limited the Hammerheads to one run on three hits over 2.2 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.

Brett Banks pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Banks threw 15 of his 18 pitches for strikes. He was credited with the win.

Channing Austin pitched the final 4.0 innings to earn his second save. Austin scattered three hits, gave up one run, walked one and struck out four.

The Mets (23-20) and Hammerheads (19-24) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. It's School's Out Night. K-12 students can pick up a free ticket at the front gate courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce. It's also Starry Night with the Mets supporting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. There will be a postgame lantern ceremony. Fans are encouraged to stop by the PBTF table on the concourse to sign up to participate. The postgame fireworks show has been canceled due to ongoing drought conditions. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.