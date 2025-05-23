Tejada's Strong Start, Griffin's Homer Lead Marauders to 3-2 Win

May 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Victor Cabreja's dominant start and Konnor Griffin's two-run blast lifted the Bradenton Marauders past the Clearwater Threshers 3-2 on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Cabreja was tremendous, tossing a career-best five shutout innings while allowing one hit. Marauders starters have now completed five innings in three-straight games, allowing a combined two runs. Tejada finished his night retiring 13 consecutive Threshers hitters.

The Marauders jumped in front early after Will Taylor scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of fifth, Griffin belted a two-run shot to centerfield that extended the Bradenton lead to 3-0. The ball left hits bat at 110.9 miles per hour and earned him his eighth homer of the year to tie him for the FSL lead.

In the top of the sixth, Clearwater rallied back on an RBI double from Kodey Shojinaga and sacrifice fly from Joel Dragoo to cut the lead to 3-2. However, the Marauders pen held Clearwater scoreless for the rest of the night to secure the win.

The victory marked Bradenton's third straight, matching their longest streak of the season, and their second consecutive one-run win.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 20-22 while Clearwater fell to 22-21. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow night for game five of the series with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2025

