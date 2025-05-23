Palm Beach Falls in 10 Innings 3-1 to Daytona Friday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (22-21) fell in extra innings to the Daytona Tortugas (18-25) in ten innings on Friday night by a final score of 3-1 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Although the Tortugas did not get a hit after the fourth inning, they drew 11 walks over the game's last four innings to spark the comeback effort.

The game started as a pitching duel between Palm Beach starting pitcher Jason Savacool and Daytona starter Kenya Huggins as both clubs could not score through the first four innings.

Huggins threw four scoreless innings and allowed just one walk and one hit with four strikeouts.

After Savacool pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning, the Cardinals finally got the first run of the game in the bottom of the frame against Daytona relief pitcher JP Ortiz. With runners at first and second base, Deniel Ortiz hit an RBI double to deep center field to score Jose Suarez to give Palm Beach the 1-0 lead.

Savacool finished with another strong start on the mound with six scoreless innings and allowed four hits and no walks with two strikeouts. It is the second-straight start that Savacool has finished six innings and the fifth appearance without allowing a run.

Palm Beach retained their 1-0 lead through the top of the eighth inning. Palm Beach relief pitcher Christian Worley (H, 2) pitched two scoreless innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Tortugas tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Cardinals relief pitcher Mason Burns (BS, 2) retired the first batter he faced but walked the next three to load the bases. Then, Jacob Friend hit a sacrifice fly to score the pinch runner Kyle Henley to tie the game at 1-1.

The Cardinals were retired in order by Daytona relief pitcher Jake Gilbert (W, 1-1) in the bottom of the ninth inning for force extras.

Daytona pulled ahead in the top of the tenth inning. Luis Leones bunted placed runner Luis Reyes over to third base to start the inning. A wild pitch by Palm Beach relief pitcher Ernie Day (L, 0-1) brought Reyes home to give the Tortugas their first lead of the night. Day then walked three consecutive hitters to load the bases. He followed that with another walk to Henley to make it a 3-1 Daytona lead. Cardinals relief pitcher Angel Cuenca entered the game and retired the two hitters he faced to keep the two-run deficit intact.

The Cardinals started the bottom of the tenth inning with a Yordalin Pena hit by pitch. However, Gilbert struck out the next three hitters to secure the 3-1 win for Daytona.

Deniel Ortiz led the offense for Palm Beach, as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk.

