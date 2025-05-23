Mighty Mussels Fall 6-3 to Flying Tigers

May 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers by a 6-3 score on Friday night at Publix Field.

Lakeland (25-17) has now won each of the first four games of the series and holds the best record in the entire Florida State League. The Mussels (19-24) rallied in the ninth, scoring twice off of Thomas Bruss, but ended the game with the tying run in the on deck circle. The pair of runs were the first Bruss had allowed in his 14 appearances this season.

Lakeland struck first for the second straight night, as Cristian Santana delivered an opposite field RBI single in the second to put the Flying Tigers ahead 1-0. Lakeland tacked on a pair of unearned runs off of Eli Jones (1-4) in the fourth to extend their lead 3-0.

Jones threw five strong innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, while striking out four. His 84 pitches are the most thrown by a Mussels' pitcher this season. He was tied for the team lead with Jason Doktorczyk and Cole Peschl with an 80 pitch outing that came last month against Bradenton.

Still trailing 3-0 in the sixth, Jefferson Valladares reached on an error and advanced to both second and third on a pair of wild pitches. Luke Napleton then delivered a sacrifice fly to center to make it a 3-1 game.

The Flying Tigers responded with a crooked number in the bottom of the frame. Brennan Oxford loaded the bases on a pair of hits and a walk. Woody Hadeen then lifted a flyball to shallow center. Maddux Houghton made a diving attempt but could not come up with the catch as Hadeen cleared the bases and extended the Lakeland lead 6-1.

In the top of the ninth, Yohander Martinez opened the frame with a triple into the right field corner. He then scored on a Dameury Pena ground out to make it a 6-2 game. Angel Del Rosario and Rayne Doncon followed with back-to-back singles. The duo then executed a double steal on the first pitch to Jose Rodriguez to set up second and third. Rodrigue then grounded out, plating Del Rosario and cutting the deficit to three. Miguel Briceno followed with a flyout to end the game.

After yesterday's loss, Fort Myers found itself in the cellar of the FSL West standings for the first time this season. They now trail Lakeland by 6.5 games with 23 games to play in the first half. These two teams will be squaring off at Hammond Stadium when the first half of the season wraps up next month.

The series continues on Saturday night as Fort Myers will send Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 1.26) to the mound. He will be opposed by Tigers No. 18 prospect Josh Randall (1-3, 5.46). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







