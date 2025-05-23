Burkholder Belts Two Extra-Base Hits But Threshers Fall Short

May 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Griffin Burkholder reached base in three of his four plate appearances and smacked his second career triple, but the Clearwater Threshers (22-21) dropped their third straight game 3-2 against the Bradenton Marauders (20-22) on Friday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater hopes to keep pace in the road series when they return to Bradenton on Saturday night.

Bradenton opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, loading the bases before a passed ball allowed the first run of the day to score from third and give Bradenton a one-run lead. They added another pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out, two-run home run to triple Bradenton's lead to three runs.

The Threshers rallied to get on the scoreboard with one out in the seventh, as Aroon Escobar smacked a single up the middle. After Burkholder was hit by a pitch from Bradenton's reliever Brennan Malone, Kodey Shojinaga hit a ground-rule double that plated Escobar and put Clearwater on the board. Burkholder was stopped at third on the ground rule double, but he scored in the next at bat when Joel Dragoo hit a sacrifice fly to center that put Clearwater within one run.

Clearwater put the tying run aboard in the ninth but he couldn't advance as the Threshers dropped their third straight game in Bradenton by a 3-2 margin.

Ryan Dromboski (5-1) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning to take the loss. Gabriel Barbosa surrendered two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out four. Luis Avila tossed 2.0 scoreless and hitless inning, walking one and striking out two. Saul Teran pitched a scoreless and hitless ninth, fanning two and walking one.

Dromboski left the game before completing 2.0 innings pitched for the first time as a pro...Burkholder recorded the second multi-hit game of his career...Both of his hits went for extra bases...Avila threw 2.0 innings for the seventh time in his Threshers career...Teran has struck out five Marauders in 2.1 innings pitched this series without allowing a run...The Threshers return to Bradenton on Saturday, May 24, to continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.