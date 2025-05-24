Mighty Mussels Top Flying Tigers 5-4 in Extras

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Publix Field.

In the top of the tenth, Dameury Pena shot an opposite field single on the first pitch thrown by Ignacio Briceno (2-4), bringing auto-runner Angel Del Rosario home and giving Fort Myers (20-24) its fourth different lead of the night.

The Mussels are now 5-0 in extra-inning games, with four of those wins coming on the road.

Lakeland (25-18) had responded and tied the Mussels each of the first three times Fort Myers scored, but this time Hunter Hoopes (2-3) was able to shut the door and secure the win. After a one-out walk to Jackson Strong, he induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play ball.

Hoopes has now thrown eight consecutive scoreless outings, totaling 11.1 innings of work and lowering his season ERA to 2.37.

Fort Myers jumped out to an early lead in the first, as a pair of Lakeland errors led to two Mussel runs. Pena, who reached on the first error, scored on a wild pitch and Poncho Ruiz, who reached on the second error, scored on a Jose Rodriguez single.

Lakeland immediately responded in the bottom of the frame, as a two-run homer from Bryce Rainer tied the game just six pitches into the outing of Dasan Hill. It was the first time in his pro-career that Hill has allowed more than one run and it was the first homer he's given up since his debut.

Hill settled in nicely after that, retiring the next seven batters he faced.

Fort Myers retook the lead in the top of the third on a solo homer from Rodriguez, his fourth of the season.

In the bottom of the frame, Hill recorded two outs but also issued a pair of walks before giving way to Jason Doktorczyk. He was able to escape the jam on a strikeout of Carson Rucker.

The next inning, Doktorczyk issued a leadoff hit-by-pitch to Jackson Strong, who later scored to tie the game 3-3.

Still tied in the seventh, Maddux Houghton blasted a solo homer onto the left-field berm to put the Mussels back ahead 4-3.

Lakeland once again responded in the bottom of the frame, as Rucker delivered a game tying double.

Doktorczyk finished with four innings pitched and matched a season high with 80 pitches. He struck out six while allowing two runs on five hits.

Zander Sechrist then worked 1.1 innings of scoreless ball to keep the game tied.

Hoopes worked around a hit-by-pitch in the ninth before closing the door in the tenth.

The series concludes on Sunday as Fort Myers will send Michael Ross (0-0, 2.77) to the mound. He will be opposed by Zack Lee (1-2, 4.67) who gets the start for Lakeland. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







