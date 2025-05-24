Mets Score 8 Runs in 5th, Win Rain-Shortened Game 8-0

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won a rain-shortened game 8-0 over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Mets took a 3-2 series lead with the victory.

The Mets scored all eight of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning during a steady rain. The game went into a delay with one out and the bases loaded in the inning and did not resume.

Yohairo Cuevas started the big inning with a leadoff single. Kevin Villavicencio followed with a double. That brought up Nick Roselli, who laced a two-run single into center field to break the scoreless tie. Daiverson Gutierrez hit another two-run single in the inning to make it 4-0. Simon Juan hit a one-out RBI single to expand the lead to 5-0.

The Mets scored their final three runs in the inning on a wild pitch and a pair of bases loaded walks drawn by Villavicencio and Roselli.

All told the Mets sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame. The damage was split evenly against starter Walin Castillo (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R) and reliever Samuel Carpio (0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R).

Mets starter Edgar Moreta fell one out shy of qualifying for the win. He pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, scattering three hits.

Moreta walked the final two batters he faced with two outs in the top of the fifth in the rain. Estarlin Escalante came out of the bullpen and walked his first batter to load the bases. Escalante rebounded to strike out Carter Johnson and strand three runners. He got the win.

The Mets pounded out nine hits and eight of the nine batters in the lineup recorded a hit despite not getting to bat a full five innings.

Trey Snyder went 1 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to eight game.

Villavicencio went 2 for 2 with a double, single, walk, RBI and run.

The Mets (24-20) and Hammerheads (19-25) conclude their six-game series with the finale on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. It's Little League Day with all little leaguers who wear their jerseys receiving free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.







