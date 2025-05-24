Pineda's Ninth-Inning Knock Wins 1-0 Duel

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla- Esmith Pineda broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the top of the ninth and three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Daytona Tortugas nipped the Palm Beach Cardinals 1-0 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Daytona (19-25) earned their second shutout victory of the season as they defeated Palm Beach (22-22) for the second night in a row after dropping the first three games of the series.

In the bottom of the first, Palm Beach threatened against Daytona starter Juan Martinez, as a walk and single put runners on the corners with no outs. However, a shallow flyout, a pop-up, and a called strike three got the right-hander out of the jam.

In the second, two errors and a walk hampered Martinez, but a caught stealing erased one of the miscues and a strikeout with two men on once again ended the inning.

After three scoreless innings from Palm Beach lefty Braden Davis, the Tortugas threatened in the fourth. A leadoff walk was followed by an infield hit by Carter Graham to put two on with no outs. However, two strikeouts were sandwiched around a pickoff and Davis escaped the jam.

Martinez threw a 1-2-3 third, then ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing two hits and throwing a wild pitch, but he picked up a strikeout looking with runners at second and third to end the threat, before brushing off a leadoff hit-by-pitch in the fifth.

Martinez threw 5.0 innings for the second time this year, allowing no runs on just three hits while walking two and striking out a season-high six batters.

Nick Sando entered in the sixth and threw a 1-2-3 inning, but then ran into trouble in the seventh. Two walks began the inning and a Christian Martin bunt single loaded the bases with one out. However, on the very next pitch, he rolled a 6-3 double play to escape with the game still scoreless.

After a third scoreless inning in the eighth from Palm Beach reliever Jack Findlay, Sando (2-0) also threw a third shutout frame, with the Tortuga left-hander going 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three, putting Daytona in position to win the game in the ninth.

Leading off the ninth, Jacob Friend walked and was replaced at first by Graham on a fielder's choice. Sammy Stafura then hit a fly ball to center that was lost in the twilight, falling for a single. After a strikeout, Pineda stepped up and rolled a grounder through the right side. Graham narrowly beat the throw home from right field, finally breaking the stalemate.

With a 1-0 lead, Victor Diaz entered for the bottom of the ninth and started with a strikeout. After a heart-stopping warning-track flyout to left, a dribbler to the mound ended the game as Diaz closed out the 1-0 victory.

