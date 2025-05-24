Tait Has Career Day with Four Hits and Three RBIs in 7-5 Win

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Eduardo Tait tied his career high with four of thirteen hits for the Clearwater Threshers (23-21) as they took down the Bradenton Marauders (20-23) 7-5 on Saturday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater looks to salvage a split when they return for the Sunday afternoon series finale.

The Threshers came out of the gate ready to score after Aroon Escobar worked a leadoff walk off of Bradenton's starter Matt Ager. Dante Nori reached on a fielder's choice, with an attempted double play throw at second sailing into right field allowing Escobar to advance to third on the errant throw. On the next pitch, Tait laced a single up the middle to bring home Escobar for the Threshers' first run and advanced Nori to the third base bag. The next batter, Kodey Shojinaga, grounded into a fielder's choice, beating out the throw to first to drive in Nori from third for Clearwater's second run of the inning. After Brady Day singled and Joel Dragoo drew a walk to load the bases, Raider Tello grounded out to third to plate the third and final run of the opening frame when Shojinaga scored from third base.

Bradenton picked up a run in the bottom of the first, but Clearwater got the run back in the top of the second after the first two batters got out. Tait singled up the middle and moved to second on a base hit by Shojinaga. Brady Day walked to load the bases before Dragoo hit a grounder to first base. Bradenton's first baseman, Ethan Lege, couldn't handle the hard ground ball, and Dragoo reached on an error that plated Tait from third and gave the Threshers back a three-run lead.

Bradenton tied the game with three runs in the home half of the second inning. Clearwater didn't waste any time in the top of the third, with Carter Mathison singling on the first pitch of the frame and promptly stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch by Marauders reliever Alexis Torres. Escobar grounded out to the pitcher next, but it was enough to bring home Mathison and give Clearwater back the lead. After a single by Nori moved Owusu-Asiedu to third, Tait smacked his third hit of the game, driving in Owusu-Asiedu to double the Threshers' lead.

The Marauders led off the home half of the third with a leadoff home run to cut Clearwater's advantage to 6-5. Escobar got on board for the Threshers to start the eighth inning with a single on the first pitch of the frame. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nori and scored on a double by Tait to bring Clearwater's advantage to two runs. The Threshers held the Marauders scoreless in the final six innings to seal a 7-5 victory.

Reese Dutton tossed 4.0 innings, surrendering five runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a no-decision. Zack Tukis threw 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, walking three and striking out two. Orlando Gonzalez did not allow a baserunner in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced. Jose Peña

Tait has recorded six games this season with three or more hits...He tied his season high with three RBIs and his career high with four hits...Day extended his on-base streak to twelve straight games...Gonzalez has struck out nine batters in his last two outings as a Thresher dating back to September 2024...Tukis has allowed one run over his last three outings (7.0 innings pitched) ...The Threshers return to Bradenton on Sunday, May 25, to conclude a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







