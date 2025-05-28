Houck Homers Twice as Mets Beat Cardinals 7-2

May 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Colin Houck hit two homers to lead the St. Lucie Mets past the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park. The Mets increased their FSL East division lead to 4.0 games over the second place Cardinals with 19 games remaining in the first half.

Houck got the Mets on the board in the first inning with a two-out solo homer off Palm Beach starter Brandt Thompson. Houck's next at-bat came in the fourth inning with the game tied 1-1. Houck bashed another Thompson slider over the left field wall for a two-run homer that put the Mets up 3-1.

Houck, the Mets first round pick in 2023, now has six home runs this season. He joined Yonatan Henriquez and Trace Willhoite as the other Mets with multi-homer games.

Mets starter Frank Elissalt pitched 3.0 solid innings, giving up just one unearned run. Elissalt worked out of a bases loaded jam in his final inning by getting a strikeout and an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Estarlin Escalante let in a run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch that cut the Mets lead to 3-2. Escalante rebounded to strike out Jose Suarez to strand the tying run at third base. He got the win.

Nick Roselli padded the lead with a solo homer off Thompson in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2.

Brett Banks and Jorge De Leon pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

The Mets added a run in the seventh on a run-scoring double play ball. Vincent Perozo and Simon Juan hit consecutive two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning to expand the lead to 7-2.

Josh Blum pitched the final two innings without giving up a run to notch his third save. Blum stranded the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to keep the tying run in the on-deck circle.

Houck went 2 for 4 with the two homers and three RBI. Perozo was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

The Mets (26-21) and Cardinals (22-25) play the third game of their series on Thursday. First pitch at Clover Park is 6:10 p.m. It's School Employee Appreciation Night. All school employees can get a free ticket at the box office by showing their work ID. It's also $2 Night with $2 beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn.







