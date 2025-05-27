Mets Rally in 7th, Take Series Opener from Cardinals 6-2

May 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets scored five runs in the seventh inning to turn a deficit into a lead in a 6-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday night at Clover Park. The Mets increased their FSL East division lead to 3.0 games over the Cardinals with 20 games remaining in the first half.

Mets starter Wellington Aracena was electric to begin the game. Aracena struck out the final two batters of the first inning, then struck out the side in the second and third innings to extend his streak to eight strikeouts in a row.

Aracena eventually took a no decision. He fired 5.0 innings of one-hit ball. The only run against him was unearned. Aracena struck out 10 and walked two. The 10 strikeouts are season high for a Mets pitcher.

The Mets were trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Nolan Sparks struck out Corey Collins for the first out of the inning the Mets were 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position. However, Daiverson Gutierrez came up with a clutch RBI single to tie the game 2-2.

Simon Juan broke the tie with a sac fly to left field that brought home Colin Houck for a 3-2 lead. Yonatan Henriquez followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-2. Kevin Villavicencio capped the inning with a RBI single that plated Henriquez for a 6-2 Mets advantage.

Luis Alvarez pitched 2.0 innings behind Aracena to get the win. The lone run Alvarez allowed came on a leadoff homer in the seventh by Luis Pino that briefly put the Cardinals ahead 2-1.

Hoss Brewer pitched the final two innings in a non-save situation to close out the game. He lowered his ERA to 0.84.

Seven of the nine hitters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit. Trey Snyder went 1 for 4 with a single to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The Mets (25-21) and Cardinals (22-24) play the second game of their series on Wednesday. First pitch at Clover Park is set for 1:10 p.m.







