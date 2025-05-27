Henley Steals Three, Hubbart Scoreless in Series-Opening Loss

May 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- Kyle Henley added three stolen bases to his league-leading total and Bryce Hubbart spun 4.1 scoreless innings in relief, but the Jupiter Hammerheads made an early rally stand up to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 3-1 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (21-25) took advantage of three walks and a critical error in the second to score the deciding tallies, while Daytona (20-26) was held to just four hits (all singles) in the contest.

After a scoreless first inning, Jupiter took the lead in the second. After a leadoff walk, the next two batters were retired. However, Victor Ortega doubled in the first run. Two walks loaded the bases for Abrahan Ramirez who hit a roller to third, but a throwing error allowed two unearned runs to score, boosting Jupiter's lead to 3-0.

Daytona's best scoring opportunity of the early innings came in the third, when Henley legged out an infield single and Carlos Sanchez walked. Henley stole second and third in the inning, with Sanchez taking second on a double steal on the latter steal. However, a groundout left two men in scoring position to end the inning.

That was Daytona's last meaningful scoring chance against Jupiter starter Mendez, who completely stymied the Tortugas threw 6.0 shutout innings. He allowed just two hits, one walk, and one hit batter, while striking out five.

Daytona pitching did the best they could to keep the Tortugas within striking distance. After escaping a two-on, two-out spot in the third, Hubbart kept putting up zeroes, firing a 4.1 scoreless innings. He worked around three hits and three walks, while striking out four in his longest outing of the season, keeping the Tortugas within striking distance.

After Mendez finally departed to begin the seventh, the Tortugas could not build off of a one-out walk against Riskiel Tineo, who threw a scoreless seventh. In the eighth, though, the Tortugas finally came to life against Franklin Sanchez.

With one out, Henley walked and stole second, his third steal of the night and his 25th of the season. As Carlos Sanchez walked, Henley went to third on a wild pitch to put runners at the corners for Sammy Stafura, who drove in Henley with a sacrifice fly. Esmith Pineda singled to once again put two on, but Juan Reynoso came on for Jupiter to pick up an inning-ending strikeout. Daytona was now on the board, but still trailing 3-1.

Following a scoreless eighth, Reynoso came back out for the ninth. He allowed a two-out RBI single to pinch-hitter Alfredo Duno to again bring the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout ended the game as Jupiter finished off the 3-1 victory.

Daytona will play the middle game of a three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.