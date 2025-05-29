Trio of Multi-Hit Efforts Can't Stop Sweep

JUPITER, Fla - Three Tortugas posted multi-hit nights, but the Jupiter Hammerheads maximized their four hits to defeated the Daytona Tortugas 4-2 on Thursday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (23-25) was out-hit 9-4, but Daytona (20-28) struggled to string together rallied as they suffered a three-game sweep in the first leg of a home-and-home set with the Hammerheads.

Following a scoreless first, Jupiter struck first in the second. Andres Valor led off with a double, then stole third with one out. Cody Schrier followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Valor with the game's first run.

In the third, Daytona threatened to draw even as Peyton Holt doubled with one out, then moved to third on an infield hit from Kyle Henley. However, with runners on the corners, Henley took off on a hit and run, but he could not get back to first in time on a shallow fly ball to right and was doubled off to end the inning.

An inning later, though, Daytona did cash in. Sammy Stafura singled with one out, stole second, then went to third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Luis Reyes looped a single into shallow right-center, scoring Stafura to tie the game at one apiece.

In the bottom of the fourth, though, the first two Hammerheads walked in front of Valor, who ripped a two-run double into left-center scoring both men to give Jupiter a 3-1 lead.

Daytona had an answer in the fifth, as Holt led off with his second hit, then Carlos Sanchez singled with two outs, as did Stafura. Stafura's second hit drove in Holt to close the deficit to 3-2.

Tortugas starter Kenya Huggins worked 4.0 innings for the ninth time in his ten starts this year, but was dinged up for the three runs, before handing the ball off to JP Ortiz in the fifth.

Ortiz was locked in right out of the gate, throwing 1-2-3 innings in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Meanwhile in the seventh, Daytona threatened to tie the game. With one out, Alfredo Duno walked, then Sanchez singled through the right side. However, Duno was thrown out at third for the second out. Sanchez was then caught stealing to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Jupiter restored their two-run advantage. A leadoff walk was followed by a potential double play. However, the throw to first sailed into the dugout, putting Cody Schrier at second. With two outs, Cam Clayton singled through the left side, scoring Schrier to put the Hammerheads up 4-2.

Daytona failed to put a runner on base in the final two innings as the Hammerheads coasted to the finish line to win by that 4-2 margin.

