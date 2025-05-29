Big Sixth Inning Pushes Marauders Past Mighty Mussels in Series Finale

May 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Bradenton Marauders 6-4 on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels (21-27) dropped the final two games of the three-game series against Bradenton (22-25) to fall season high six-games below .500.

In the bottom of the second inning in a scoreless game, Maddux Houghton put Fort Myers on the board with an inside-the-park homer to center. Braylon Bishoped tracked the ball to the wall but missed it after colliding with the padding and the ball shot back into center field, allowing Houghton to race around the bases.

Still leading 1-0 in the sixth, Bradenton rallied against Eli Jones (1-5) and scored four runs on five hits to take a 4-1 lead. Three of the five hits in the frame never left the infield as the Marauders sent nine men to the plate. Jones was able to complete the inning and became the first Mussels pitcher to throw six full innings in an outing this year. He also matched a season high in strikeouts with seven.

Fort Myers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame, as Miguel Briceno and Luke Napleton each delivered RBI base hits to make it a 4-3 game.

Bradenton tacked on another pair of runs in the eighth, this time on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Ethan Lege to extend their lead 6-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Napleton singled to open the frame. Two batters later Caleb McNeely recorded an infield single to third to set up first and third. Blaze O'Saben then plated Napleton on a groundout to make it 6-4. The game came to an end a batter later with the tying run at the plate.

Ricardo Pena, a 19-year-old who was called up from the FCL earlier today, went 2-for-4 in his first Low-A game.

Fort Myers now hits the road to take on the Tampa Tarpons for a three-game series. First pitch for Friday's series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Steinbrenner Complex. Due to the Tarpons playing on the back fields of the complex, there will be limited coverage of the series with only live stats available. The team returns home on Tuesday, June 3 for a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals.







